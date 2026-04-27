How Things Work

How Things Work

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Jason's avatar
Jason
2d

Wow. I can't believe it's been three years. Keep fighting the good fight, brother.

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Charles Bryan's avatar
Charles Bryan
2d

I don't find these tedious at all. It's good to know how things are going. I encourage anyone who can to subscribe. Please keep doing what you're doing, Hamilton!

A question (that I'll understand that you may not want to address or already have addressed and I missed it): Is Substack okay to work with? Not just financially, but I frequently see comments in other places that raise some ethical questions. Just curious, but it might just be None of My Business.

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