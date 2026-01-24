How Things Work

Bill Lumbergh
3h

Godspeed, brother. Thank you for the humanity.

Mark Hulsether
2h

First to the MAGA commenters: ICE has utterly shredded its credibility by lying so much. But no one really objects to catching actual criminals, they object to the spectacles of fascist brutality and the failure to provide a path to citizenship to people who were de facto brought into the country (by Republicans even more than corporate Democrats) to be inexpensive labor. If ICE pepper-sprayed or shot in the face one white employer of undocumented workers for every Latino, they could easily dry up the demand for these workers and wipe out half the agricultural sector of Minnesota.

To Hamilton: Thank you so much for this excellent reporting! But I do have a comment/question and wonder if you might like to follow it up sometime. I've written to you in these comments or directly a couple of times, urging you to reconsider your hostility to the religious left. Basically I have said if we want successful coalitions we very often need religious left and labor working together with synergy at the grass-roots organizing and messaging levels. To me this Minneapolis organizing is an example of what I was driving at. It's not that I read the past hostility/condescension from you today--the opposite is true!-- it's that I wonder if your time in Minnesota has led you to rethink anything at more generalizable levels. Of course a "Minnesota" model wouldn't work the same everywhere... but that was part of my point before, where does it work and what can we do (and not do) to make it more likely to work in more places?

