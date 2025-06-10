How Things Work

ObjectivelyDrew
18h

The law of the land is far too murky on this, but common sense should dictate: If it refuses to clearly identify itself as law enforcement, it is not law enforcement.

How do we know this is an actual agent and not just a J6er who put agency letters on a vest they bought on Amazon? Especially when none of their vests match? Who tries to hide their identity while attempting to break into an elementary school? There's a registry of such people.

Doug Tarnopol
18h

Hell fucking yes, a thousand times over!

