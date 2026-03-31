How Things Work

How Things Work

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Joshua Leto's avatar
Joshua Leto
5dEdited

It's funny to see you turn your vitriol this direction. I am a mediocre writer (at best), but the joy in writing is the doing, and the joy in reading is finding the oddity of the human perspective. I'm on board with writers signaling that they don't care about writing because then I know for sure I can stop caring about reading them.

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Tony Patti's avatar
Tony Patti
5d

You vicious, passionate word-monger! How dare you limn the unclothed majesty of our digital betters!

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