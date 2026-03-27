How Things Work

How Things Work

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Adam G's avatar
Adam G
1d

I want to add lawyers for the DHS who advocated in immigration court for the removal of asylum seekers without due process, or who have enabled their removal by asking that the proceedings be dismissed, or who have advocated for their "pretermission" removal to third party countries (like Uganda), to this list.

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Izzy Killeen's avatar
Izzy Killeen
1d

The thing is that it has been obvious for a very long time now that the US military was going to be ordered to do evil things like this – and as you have said, when we say "evil", we don't mean by our standards as left-wingers, but by *their* standards as people who sincerely believe that they are serving something greater than themselves.

It was obvious on 6 November 2024, when Trump was confirmed as the winner of the election. It was a very real possibility for months prior to then. It has continued to be obvious since then, and only more so as time has worn on, and more such evil things have, in actual fact, been ordered and carried out. A whole bunch of soldiers and their families seem to have only just become aware of their circumstances and seem to expect us to play along with the canard that it was only reasonable for them to do so now.

No. This has not been a matter of reading the signs; this has been a matter of reading the writing on the wall, a wall so big and adorned in its writing so clearly that the message is legible from any distance and angle. There has been ample time and ample evidence that US soldiers were going to be made into instruments of evil even by its own standards.

Even if we accept the argument that, in the minds of these soldiers, it's incompetence and not active malice that has driven this gross negligence, that would not be good enough. At a certain point, incompetence becomes its own form of malice, and in any event that degree of incompetence renders you unfit to be a soldier; unfit to be a professional; unfit to hold a position of trust; unfit to wield any kind of power.

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