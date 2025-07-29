How Things Work

John Kennedy
8h

Excellent, thank you. The 2025 gang can delete all the federal databases and satellite monitoring feeds they want, but you can be sure the insurance industry will stay completely on top of when, how, and where mother nature is going to mess with their profits, and the insurers will pack their bags accordingly.

Ali Zuberi
7h

1. I work in finance, and unfortunately, you are exactly right. I think this message needs to be spread far and wide.

2. Thank you for your relentless pace of writing extremely good articles. I really appreciate every one of them.

