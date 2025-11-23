How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Myers's avatar
Sean Myers
4h

I'm impressed you made it through the entire sermon. I got invited to a megachurch once and left before the thing even started. The aggressive friendliness and acceptance, the deliberate posturing of virtue and righteousness... It's all so just wrong

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom High's avatar
Tom High
4h

Plastic tree. Plastic religion. Plastic America.

No way to recycle this crap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture