How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie Kass's avatar
Stephanie Kass
10h

this is the line that pushed me to paid subscriber - This “Football is Fun” editorial, this kindergarten-level piece of shit that would cause a high school newspaper editor to blush at its utter inanity, is an indicator that the editorial board of the paper has already sunk to USA Today depths of obsequiousness to conventional wisdom, and may be headed even lower

(should've done it sooner - the irony isn't lost on me)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Hamilton Nolan
jfm's avatar
jfm
9h

As a journalist, I appreciate your work overall and I love this column — and it worked. It got me to pay up, for good reason. You're an invaluable source on labor issues in particular, please keep it up!

While I'm here, I'll mention my own current project, launched earlier this year: https://theprogressivesouth.org/. Trying to amplify progressive voices across the South. (Very much including labor voices.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Hamilton Nolan
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture