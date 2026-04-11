How Things Work

How Things Work

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Lynda Phoenix's avatar
Lynda Phoenix
1d

We need Unions now more than ever to rebuild the middle class and raise up the poor. Fair wages, Healthcare and Retirement benefits, what's not to like? (Oh yeah, it might rob some billionaire of that extra yacht).

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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
1d

THIS is exciting! And, as you wrote in 2021, we need a general fund to support those who strike. I've been thinking about the proposed May 1 general strike and how to help those that are at risk for staying home. Union Now may be the start of helping making that happen! I'm in Chicago, and retired, but want to help! LFG! ✊🏼

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