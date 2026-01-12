How Things Work

Jeff Quiggle
7h

What really pisses me off about these jerks is that the conditions that enabled them to acquire their obscene wealth - a stable (relatively) society, regulated and safe markets, an educated workforce, a national infrastructure that supports trade and supply chains, a military that for 80 years has ensured freedom of the seas and global trade - are all due to the US government and funded by US taxpayers. And then, when they are asked to step up and give, relatively speaking, a bit more back, they act like it's theft.

Minor Heretic
7h

The hedonic failure breaks them, like a rat in a Skinner box frantically pressing a lever for a drip of cocaine.

There are a number of studies that point to a level of wealth at which the emotional reward for greater wealth drops off sharply. It has been put at around $100,000, but I'm sure that varies depending on where someone lives and social expectations. Still, there is a point where the dopamine bump no longer keeps up with the numbers.

There was a survey of rich people where they asked the basic question, "How much money would be enough?" The rich people responded consistently with a number that was double their present net worth, no matter whether they had $5 million or $50 million or $500 million.

Millionaires go from having $100 million to $150 million and it barely moves the needle. It's like me finding a dime on the ground. Their response is the only response they know - make more. It doesn't work, so they enter a pointless addictive feedback loop.

Threatening to reduce their wealth panics them, because "number go up" is their only measure of personal progress. This, even though it stopped working many millions of dollars ago. Because it stopped working.

