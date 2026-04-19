How Things Work

How Things Work

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johnphilipking's avatar
johnphilipking
2d

I think the virulent plague of narcissistic psychopathy spreading among the tech and financial elite might be an inevitable result of a system (the collective human psyche) being overwhelmed by conditions (unimaginable personal wealth and power) we simply aren't mentally, emotionally and spiritually evolved enough to bear without serious injury and catastrophic consequences. Our society is in the hands of mad men.

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Cathy's avatar
Cathy
2d

Wow. That list is the most disingenuous list of vague, loosely coherent tripe I may have ever read. WTF? These aren’t even arguments or hypotheses or apologetics. It’s like the bully running home to Mom and whining that their victim stopped submitting to the abuse.

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