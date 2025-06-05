How Things Work

How Things Work

David Savage
17h

Best bit is that Dems had a "be normal" candidate in Tim Walz and completely muzzled him.

Inside Outrance
18h

I think for maybe a deeper historical, but also less materialist reading, you could say that as a political movement American Centrism, at least partially, can trace it's genesis back to those in the Union who were willing to sell out the newly freed slaves to end the Reconstruction in the Corrupt Bargain of 1877.

From that betrayal, you get the seeds that grew into the spiritual core of both the modern Republican party and the extreme centrist Dems. At least in my humble opinion. I mean it's also completely ignoring a lot of important shit including the Great Depression and stuff, but I feel like it's the same impulse.

2 replies by Hamilton Nolan and others
47 more comments...

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
