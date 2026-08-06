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How Things Work

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July 2026

AOC Must Run For President
History is calling. Sorry!
  Hamilton Nolan
Enshittification Relies on Broken Economic Math
Pay no attention to the externalities behind the curtain.
  Hamilton Nolan
"I Don’t Know How You Can Look at Minneapolis and Say They Are Better for Choosing Reform Over Revolution"
A conversation with Justin Ellis about "The Cruelty of Nice Folks"
  Hamilton Nolan
What Polls Do and Don't Tell You
Does the public oppose its own interests? Really?
  Hamilton Nolan
Union Density Is the Cause of and Solution to Our Problems
What it means to take that seriously.
  Hamilton Nolan
Don't Take Advice From Your Enemies
The most useless genre on earth.
  Hamilton Nolan
We Already Have Everything We Need to Regulate AI
Three simple tools. No crystal ball necessary.
  Hamilton Nolan
You Can't Solve Half a Problem
The moderate's delusion.
  Hamilton Nolan

June 2026

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