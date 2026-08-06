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Paying for News Is Cheaper Than Not Having It
The consequences of privatizing public information.
Aug 6
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Hamilton Nolan
111
44
18
Against Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
The prize for asking for less is less.
Aug 4
•
Hamilton Nolan
105
33
27
July 2026
AOC Must Run For President
History is calling. Sorry!
Jul 30
•
Hamilton Nolan
249
167
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Enshittification Relies on Broken Economic Math
Pay no attention to the externalities behind the curtain.
Jul 28
•
Hamilton Nolan
341
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74
"I Don’t Know How You Can Look at Minneapolis and Say They Are Better for Choosing Reform Over Revolution"
A conversation with Justin Ellis about "The Cruelty of Nice Folks"
Jul 26
•
Hamilton Nolan
122
16
21
What Polls Do and Don't Tell You
Does the public oppose its own interests? Really?
Jul 23
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Hamilton Nolan
115
34
16
Union Density Is the Cause of and Solution to Our Problems
What it means to take that seriously.
Jul 16
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Hamilton Nolan
103
22
24
Don't Take Advice From Your Enemies
The most useless genre on earth.
Jul 13
•
Hamilton Nolan
243
60
43
We Already Have Everything We Need to Regulate AI
Three simple tools. No crystal ball necessary.
Jul 8
•
Hamilton Nolan
109
22
16
You Can't Solve Half a Problem
The moderate's delusion.
Jul 3
•
Hamilton Nolan
241
47
60
June 2026
Bad Fascist Party
At the Great American State Fair, a celebration of death.
Jun 26
•
Hamilton Nolan
163
13
23
Embrace Left Wing Machine Politics
Time to get excited about the DSA electoral era.
Jun 19
•
Hamilton Nolan
165
53
28
© 2026 Hamilton Nolan
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