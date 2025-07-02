How Things Work

Discussion about this post

I know it is not productive, but as a brown person, it's impossible to ignore the silence and/or active cheerleading of the affluent white liberal for the people and process that have gotten us to this moment in history. The tide of danger has finally reached their level of the social hierarchy and many are now (correctly) alarmed. However, while the tide was drowning those below them they responded with book clubs and twee window signs while still voting for the same actively complicit politicians and scorning any sort of meaningful change.

So here we are and I don't think it's inappropriate to ask why the affluent white liberal believes they must never be under threat when so many of the rest of us constantly are. I find this to be indicative of the type of white supremacy that animates the Democratic party.

I don't believe in karma, but maybe this is just what America, and Americans deserve? Maybe there is, in fact, a cosmic price to pay for genocide, slavery and building an entire society on the premise that wealth is the highest moral good.

I don't know man, I'm just waiting for the meteor.

Something I keep coming back to is how quick this all feels. It's been 5.5 months! But then I have to remind myself that none of this was quick. This has been in the works for decades. Reagan's tax cuts, Clinton's massive reduction of the federal workforce, George W's creation of the Department of Homeland Security, TSA and ICE in order to strip away our liberties and create the beginning of a surveillance state, Obama's complete inability to be the person he said he was going to be, RBG not fucking retiring....etc. etc. etc. The most heinous, racist, classist, fascist power brokers have been waiting for this moment for so long. And they've won. They've climbed the mountain. They have carte blanche. And it's horrifying.

