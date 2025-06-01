How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pretty Prepared's avatar
Pretty Prepared
3h

“Maybe this time it will be different.”Probably not tho.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nina Tatlock's avatar
Nina Tatlock
2h

Workers of the world, unite!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture