Making them masked and anonymous gives them unmitigated freedom to impose terror and violence. Legal action would have to be directed at the entire ICE agency. Going after individual agents for any crime, even murder, is impossible without first naming the individual. This is particularly insidious. Sadistic, violent, weightlifting assholes who dream of injuring people need counterveillance to maintain some fear of punishment and reprisals. Being a nameless, faceless robot of state power releases them from all constraint.

I read this through my tears. I know it's coming. I doubt "we can stop it." And some people I called friends can't see the utter fascist insanity. THAT'S what compounds my dread. Everyday-people not seeing the consequences. Heartbreaking. Sickening. Terrifying. Thanks, tho,

Hammy, for your excellent reporting.

