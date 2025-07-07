How Things Work

12h

I think one of the biggest lies of history, after the idea that the US has ever been meaningfully democratic, is the idea that the aristocracy disappeared or lost power.

Generation after generation we have these small, petty tyrants who wield astronomical fortunes and play with lives of normal people. Sometimes they are loud and sometimes they operate in the shadows, but they have never stopped being the only truly dangerous minority.

12h

The notion that billionaires have something to do with new technologies has gotten into the American psyche to such a depth that its essential goofiness never seems to get examined (outside of venues like this). The core technical discoveries or inventions of our hype cycle were made by grad students for whom the prospect of interesting work loomed larger than remuneration- and remuneration in the hundreds of thousands or millions no doubt saturates that mechanism as surely as billions. No doubt big technical projects and infrastructure take big heaps of money, but...isn't that why finance exists, whose managers are presumably just as capable when they take a slightly smaller fraction of the fortunes that pass through their hands- and the rest could, you know, actually be invested into interesting work?

If someone profoundly wealthy really wanted to speak some common sense, it'd be 'the interest on having $50M in the bank lets me consume as much of anything it makes sense to buy as I could possibly stand. Much past that puts me into a realm of turning into a real freak show trying to bend the world to my unremarkable and increasingly insular whims out of boredom. I stopped being the technical driving force at my organization about the time I got interested in buying islands instead- if I was ever actually an idea guy at all. The next billion I get is not going to people that might actually have undeveloped ideas in their head instead. Please, save me from myself.'

