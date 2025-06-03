How Things Work

Discussion about this post

JohnnyGee
18h

Surprise, surprise, a good solution to fighting against PE is people, individuals taking a stand and relentlessly demanding a change. No matter how you look at it, it always comes down to us, fighting back, in any way we can. Nothing will change otherwise.

Greenwell is very articulate and plainly explains PE, so even dummies like me can understand the basics.

Jeff Kirk
18h

For some reason I've long seen "Up in the Air" as a textbook example of corporate greed and insensitivity, and despite *not* being PE-specific (IIRC Clooney just plays a general corporate downsizer), the plot's nearly identical if you instead assume a PE firm acquired Clooney's character's company and demanded mass layoffs.

Point being: it shows off the devastating human side of being shitcanned for literally no reason other than boosting shareholder returns. (One I imagine isn't dissimilar in feel to being shitcanned from a federal agency by DOGE, but to boost tax cuts for billionaires.) Sadly, far too many people – the ones "cheering on" needless federal layoffs, based on an assumption of pretextual "bureaucratic bloat" (never mind there being no "fat" to cut in the reality-based world) – seem to be devoid of empathy with regards to either mass layoffs or mass deportations.

Finally, PE has about as much place in healthcare as RFK Jr.: both make it worse, not better, in nearly every way. (At least PE execs aren't anti-science.) But in general the industry needs to be far more heavily regulated, which of course is very unlikely to happen until at least 2029.

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
