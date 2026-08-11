How Things Work

How Things Work

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John Russell's avatar
John Russell
11h

Good to see this article. Blippety Blop - will do some phone banking per your request. We were unavoidably unable to work for the campaign recently, but my wife & I met Larkin & talked a couple hours with his campaign manager. Was quite impressed not only with his positions but his staff too. They are the real thing. Smart & canny & SERIOUS younger people - who were already talking to the two people I recommended they talk to on policy & politics (Harvey Kaye & Stephanie Kelton).

After De Santis's pro-Trump redistricting, this is the richest district in Florida, (East of I-95, from South Beach in Miami, to West Palm). Larkin is running against one of if not the worst Democrats in Congress, self-styled "De Santis Democrat" Jared Moskowitz, who helped pushed Trump for war with Iran. Even more avid for insane war crimes than Trump!

Win or lose, Larkin & his team seem to be Winter Soldiers. People who will stick around, who I expect more from in the future. Who will fight and fight hard, and are working hard and well to know how to fight and not be distracted from their goals, because they know what they are fighting for. And having fun doing it.

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Doctor Lepton's avatar
Doctor Lepton
16hEdited

Yowza, that answer on insurance makes sense for someone running in Florida but it's basically exactly one of the bad scenarios you outlined in your original piece on the climate-fueled insurance crisis: one where the increasing hurricane-related costs of building on the Florida coast are pushed off onto the rest of the country via the federal government, so Florida communities don't have to reckon with them. Ultimately leading to greater costs for everyone around the country and *not* any real solutions to climate change.

Defraying risk on a larger pool makes sense when your problem is increasing *volatility*, but climate change is giving us increasing *odds* of disasters, so the costs are quickly going up rather than becoming unpredictable. Spreading the costs doesn't fix that, the only option is to build less stuff in low-lying coastal areas.

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