How Things Work

How Things Work

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Doug Tarnopol's avatar
Doug Tarnopol
10h

This is the problem: the powerful will not stop treating us like spineless, submissive, easily manipulable morons unless enough of us stop acting that way. Will we?

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Deidre Woollard's avatar
Deidre Woollard
10h

Taxes are necessary for community and democracy. The constant demand for tax cuts and tax breaks weakens the stability of government. For what? To win a popularity contest? Because if you are in Florida you are either old and don’t care about the future, young and don’t believe in the future, or rich enough to create your own future?

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