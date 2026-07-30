How Things Work

How Things Work

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Christopher Albertyn's avatar
Christopher Albertyn
19h

I agree. You want a candidate where there is no doubt that they will not fumble the progressive program; someone who will get it done because they believe sincerely in the progressive objectives, particularly around equality and the environment. Roosevelt's election win in 1936 is an important lesson. His campaign was to attack big money. He went hammer and tongs against the rich class. He was warned repeatedly by his advisors he should soften his tone, not alienate all of the moneyed class, take his rhetoric down a notch. Roosevelt flatly refused. He ran the strongest anti-capitalist campaign of all of his election campaigns, and he scored the biggest victory. The people were sick of the rank inequality, the indulgences given to the rich, of their own hardships. The same applies now. People have had enough of the excessive power of the billionaires. That tiny fraction of the ruling class needs to be seriously reigned in, financially and politically. It's time for someone like AOC with a clear and committed vision to present the case for progressive change.

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Alex Ostroff's avatar
Alex Ostroff
19h

I have been saying this to people for like 6ish months now for basically all the reasons you outline, and it’s fascinating to me how skeptical so many people are who otherwise support the left and AOC. The Democratic base is profoundly discouraged at this point, and people have beat themselves into a defeatist pulp, and are incapable of imagining A Single Good Thing.

But that’s EXACTLY why a successful AOC campaign would explode - the kindling is there for a huge exciting movement. People are scared to hope again, but if they are given the chance to, it’s irresistible.

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