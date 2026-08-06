How Things Work

How Things Work

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Sean Myers's avatar
Sean Myers
21h

The fact that you wrote this piece on the same day that Popular Information published this piece on a Republican dark money group creating literal fake news sites to prop up right wing candidates (https://popular.info/p/senate-republicans-launch-network) is perfect

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Matt Pearce's avatar
Matt Pearce
21h

Hell yes and amen, amen, amen. Just plugging here (also because this is my job now) that many state legislatures have started debating and enacting policies to direct more public support to local journalism jobs in particular, in First Amendment-friendly ways that are shielded from editorial meddling. Many of these governments already provide substantial incentives for film/TV production in their states, out of an understanding that if they don’t do it, quality media production won’t happen locally. And quality journalism is pretty cheap to fund. SAG-AFTRA and The NewsGuild have been important supporters of a bill I’m working on right now in California, AB 2222, that makes it cheaper to hire and employ local journalists at all kinds of outlets. https://www.rebuildlocalnews.org/

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