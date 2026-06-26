How Things Work

How Things Work

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James Jackson's avatar
James Jackson
4d

I was born in 1980. I remember as a kid reading the sanitized, patriotic revisionist version of American history, and thinking with pride how exciting it would be to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary when I grew up.

Now the Semiquincentennial is here, and I want nothing to do with it at all.

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Bill Lumbergh's avatar
Bill Lumbergh
4d

[ … prompting a petulant President Donald Trump to declare that he would ​“take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ​‘Artists’ … ]

So he originally wanted third-rate artists for the most epic party ever? Only the best for America!

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