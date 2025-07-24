How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Myers's avatar
Sean Myers
1d

I've been saying this for years, but I think that the problems festers a bit further. Idiots buy into the propaganda masquerading as news because the education system has failed those same idiots by not providing them the tools necessary to distinguish the two, and the education system failed them because it is focused on three things: Jobs, jobs, and jobs. We've demonized the liberal arts since (of course) Reagan, and now we're reaping the very foreseeable hellscape that is a polarized reality where debate is impossible because we don't start from a shared factual experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
M. St. Mitchels's avatar
M. St. Mitchels
1d

Under capitalism, as the the old quotation says, "Freedom of the press is guaranteed only to those who own one." Schemes of domination, oppression, exploitation, and accumulation and reporting the truth do not mix well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture