How Things Work

How Things Work

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PoetOwen's avatar
PoetOwen
1h

Big unions have big budgets, but how much of that loot is spent on organizing? And how much is given to "moderate" democrat politicians who only give lip service to labor issues. I organize small shops (IWW) and i have often heard "we called the other unions and they didn't show interest in us." Big unions are too focused on mainstream politics and their own bottom line. Sorry--I'll end my rant here.

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Barry Lindstrom's avatar
Barry Lindstrom
1h

So, in order to form a more perfect union, corporations and selected state governments chose to uphold the rights of the employers by establishing “right to work” and “at will termination” legislation that protects them from those who would unionize. unions, at least the ones I had direct dealings with, chose to deny membership to those who they felt didn’t qualify for membership and play favorites when it came to the choice jobs and advancement in the ranks. Trade schools were in vogue for a while but after paying hefty fees to learn the trade, the jobs no longer offered the benefits and pay rates the union jobs had once guaranteed. This was coupled with the rusting of our industrial infrastructure and foreign competition building BRAND NEW, well designed factories that could crank out cheaper, faster and ever improving product, using less labor and a well trained cheaper work forced. Union density as you define it is the answer, but only Uniting our entire workforce to insist on living wages and working conditions regardless of, lineage, skin color, cultural beliefs or task…will form an ever more perfect Union. I believe we are on the precipice of such a society, because Self destruction is not in anyone’s best interest

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