How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
I’ve Really Seen Enough's avatar
I’ve Really Seen Enough
1d

Amen, Amen and Halleluiah, Amen.

We don't need a Fox news for progressives. We need to publicly shame Fox news viewers for being brain-washed tools. The Soviet empire finally got to the point that anyone who believed and spouted Pravda was immediately recognized as an idiot or a paid government agent. It only took 30 years for them to get there...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
M. St. Mitchels's avatar
M. St. Mitchels
1d

"A good newspaper is a nation talking to itself." - Arthur Miller.

Or - in our case - a nation bullshitting itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture