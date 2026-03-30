How Things Work

How Things Work

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M. St. Mitchels's avatar
M. St. Mitchels
16h

"If you're ever doing business with a religious son of a bitch, get it in writing. There's no telling how they'll try to fuck you with the good lord in on the deal."

-William S. Burroughs.

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Evan Wade (Toilet Clown)'s avatar
Evan Wade (Toilet Clown)
16h

We should’ve been concerned a hell of a long time ago. Like, decades.

Unfortunately the average person seems content to bury their head in the sand until mandatory church.

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