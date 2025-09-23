How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vedwin's avatar
Vedwin
2dEdited

I can't think of many grooming strategies more effective in engendering the explicit or implicit embrace of authoritarianism than the ideologies that proclaim that there's a sky daddy watching your every move and ready to punish you but only because he loves you.

The parallels between the conservative death cult and the religious death cults are not an accident. To HamNo's point, Dems trying to govern and campaign like conservatives is doomed to failure.

I'd argue they are doing this because they are, in actuality, conservatives! Or atleast conservative by any objective measure of that word and not just relative to the other side of the aisle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
2d

Even Barry Goldwater said the religious right scared the shit out of him, and bemoaned the party being overtaken by them. Ayn Rand lovers marry Bible Thumpers. And their evil spawn rule.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture