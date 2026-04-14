How Things Work

How Things Work

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Ged's avatar
Ged
14h

This is so beautiful that it brought a little tear to my eyes. Thank you for this comrade. Venceremos.

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Reginald Harris's avatar
Reginald Harris
11h

Thank you for this Hamilton. I had read reports about the mayor's speech but next to nothing about this chorus of citizens - you know, the usual "after a few warm-up speakers..." What 'the little people' said IS the real story. We need more of this - and more who will listen and act on what they hear.

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