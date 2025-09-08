How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily Goldstein's avatar
Emily Goldstein
7h

This is fantastic and so uplifting no matter how many people actively fight against this thinking. Got me fired up in the best way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juanita Rockwell's avatar
Juanita Rockwell
7h

Beautifully said, and so effing sensible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture