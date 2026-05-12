How Things Work

How Things Work

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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
1d

First: GREAT writing, HamNo! "There will always be young guys soaked in testosterone and high on dreams of Defending Their People..." Man, why can't we get them to "fight" for, ya know: people. Humanity. "Defending the good of all people." Like, building and inventing. Kinda an FDR New Deal WPA vibe. I know. Foolishness. But an old woman can dream!

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Katie Clark Gray's avatar
Katie Clark Gray
1d

I'm not sure about best overall, but in the category of Falafel After 10PM, I vote the Falafel Guys truck right off the Astoria-Ditmars N stop, on Ditmars. Open late all year round, they often hand you an extra, free toasty falafel while you're waiting. Crisp! Impeccable service! Lovely!

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