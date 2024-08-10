Victims of an Israeli strike on Nuseirat, August 10. (Photo: Getty)

Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign is riding on a wave of enthusiasm. One consequence of this is that she has to a great extent been able to avoid speaking specifically about issues. The issues themselves, however, are still there.

On July 23, just after Joe Biden announced he would not run for reelection, a coalition of America’s biggest labor unions, representing six million workers, released a letter calling on the US government to halt military aid to Israel. On July 31, the UN published a report detailing the extensive use of torture against thousands of Palestinians who are prisoners of the Israeli government. This week, Kamala Harris’s national security adviser confirmed that she does not support an arms embargo on Israel. Also this week, the US government released another $3.5 billion to Israel to be spent on weapons.

Here are some pictures of what we are paying for in Gaza. These pictures, which are all from Getty, were taken in the past week, as Kamala Harris began campaigning in earnest.

Palestinians mourn family members killed in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, August 9.

Palestinians forced to evacuate Khan Yunis, August 8.

A Palestinian man mourns over the body of a child killed in a reported Israeli strike on a school used as a refuge by displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, August 8.

A victim of the Israeli strike on the school in Gaza City, August 8.

Injured children wait to enter a hospital in the Gaza strip, August 8.

Victims of an Israeli attack on an Israeli attack on the Bureij refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, August 7.

Nadi Slot, a Palestinian employee of the World Central Kitchen, following an Israeli attack in Gaza, August 7.

Palestinian Maryam Abu Obeid, sitting by her grandson Khaled's gravesite at their home in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood on August 7, 2024. In December, Khaled was feeding pigeons when he was killed by an Israeli sniper.

A victim of an Israeli attack on the Shucaiyya neighborhood in Gaza City, August 4.

At a memorial service for journalist Mohamed Abu Saadeh, killed in an Israeli attack over Khan Yunis, August 7.

How many of your children would you allow to be killed in order to give Kamala Harris more time to think about the possibility of cutting off military aid to Israel? How many of your child’s legs would it be acceptable to blow off in order to ensure that Kamala Harris does not experience any political discomfort on this issue? Who is more deserving of empathy: Kamala Harris’s campaign manager, or the mother sitting in the dirty and overcrowded hospital with her injured and traumatized child? Every single day that passes without a change in US policy represents more civilians blown to pieces by bombs that you and I pay for.

Kamala Harris has been the vice president of the United States for the entire time that these atrocities have been occurring. She has said she is unwilling to change Joe Biden’s policy of supplying the weapons that have killed nearly 40,000 people in Gaza so far. Donald Trump did not do this. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did. You may say, “Donald Trump would be worse.” So? What does that statement mean to the grandmother mourning her dead grandson? Should the mother whose child was crushed by concrete when their house was bombed by US-supplied weapons take comfort in that theoretical comparison? If I shoot you in the face and then say, “The other guy would have shot you twice,” is that a sufficient answer?

Kamala Harris and her campaign want to minimize this issue. They want to talk about it as little as possible. The activists who are protesting and making noise and disrupting her campaign appearances are the only significant force that are making the Democratic Party at large face this issue publicly. Those activists are deserving of your respect. There is a very clear way to get people to stop protesting: Stop sending Israel the money and weapons that allow them to carry out this atrocity. Every child that dies as a result of the Biden administration’s failure to make this policy decision is a moral weight that Kamala Harris deserves to carry. The children in Gaza are no different from your own children. Would any of the political explanations of the choices being made on Gaza policy satisfy you if the dead child was your own?

See you at the DNC.

