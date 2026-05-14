How Things Work

How Things Work

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Flora's avatar
Flora
8h

The accusation of being “elite” is just another front in the culture war. I did fly last year (for a parent’s funeral), I read more than two books per year, and I have a college degree. But I will never be a homeowner nor am I likely ever to retire. I rarely eat out and I never travel for pleasure. People who did not go to college, who do not read books, but worked hard and were in the right place at the right time may own franchises of major chains, have large homes and boats or RVs, eat regularly in nice restaurants, and retire by their sixties. I don’t begrudge them the lifestyle they’ve earned (if they’ve earned it), but if one of us is elite, they are. As long as I have to work for a living and pay rent every month, I refuse to call myself anything but working class.

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David Stafford's avatar
David Stafford
7h

In my definition elites are those who lives are not financially precarious. I think the shame we feel about our material circumstance is assuaged by attaching ourselves to moral movements that don't move the needle much for the general good but assure us of our moral superiority.

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