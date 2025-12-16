How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Myers's avatar
Sean Myers
7h

Beautiful ending. Chef's kiss. No notes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Judy's avatar
Judy
6h

It amuses me to read about the billionaires building their bunkers so they can survive the apocalypse they have, to a large extent, created. They seem to imagine that the serfs left outside the bunkers will continue to feed and protect them as if they were worker bees serving the queen. I imagine not much time would pass before the supply of food and clean water and even oxygen was cut off and people were dancing on the bunkers like they were graves. Let's save them from that fate by seizing the wealth that deprives them of their humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture