How Things Work

How Things Work

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David Whitford's avatar
David Whitford
23m

Great story. I’d just underscore as you know that one union—UNITE HERE—has in fact had a lot of success in recent years organizing food service workers in the tech industry. High wages, excellent healthcare, pensions. Not enough by itself to save us from the greed of the techno-billionaires, but not nothing.

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Christopher Albertyn's avatar
Christopher Albertyn
just now

There are strong arguments on both sides. I like the idea of the government being part of understanding every development that takes place in AI, not running after it, trying to catch up. If, on Bernie's idea, the state owned a majority of the shares in these big AI corporations, it could fully understand every development, and influence both process and outcome. By process, I mean, it could insist on unionization within the corporations, and union influence in the outcomes so as to protect work for workers. Also, the taxation could still be done, as it should be done for profits generated globally. Government involvement could ensure there's no "cheating", like corporations paying royalties to themselves in some tax-haven country. It would mean too that the current model - of government's assisting corporations (as in the auto industry in Canada) through grants, that have no hold over the corporation, would end. That model has allowed corporations to take the cash and run, closing their operations paid for by the people of Canada. State majority ownership is different from public-private partnership, which typically ends with the private taking the profits and the public paying for them. Majority ownership gives a leverage over developments, over process, business conduct, business ethics and overall policy direction.

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