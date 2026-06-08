How Things Work

How Things Work

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Simple John's avatar
Simple John
2d

The greedy rich have spent a trillion or two over the past 50 years to convince us that MMT is not true. They had too because it is true by definition. A financially sovereign government creates its own money.

Also, LLM AI is being force fed to us by greedy rich advertising. LLM AI will never be profitable in the standard business sense. Bernie and many others have been bamboozled and that can't end well if it persists.

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Steve Haddon's avatar
Steve Haddon
1d

The "everyone is an investor" lure is not new. Back in the 80's, here in the UK, Thatcher was hugely successful in creating "mini-capitalists", by: selling off the nations housing stock, at a knockdown price; and encouraging share ownership, by selling off national assets, (rail, water, energy, etc.), on the cheap. Fifty years later, we have a huge housing shortage, and privatised industries, failing to provide a basic level of service - and in danger of going bankrupt. Yes, a generation of "mini-capitalists" was created - but subsequent generations have been left high and dry.

And, I fear, Bernie is, regularly, now pitching his tent in no-man's land. For instance, he recently suggested: taxing the rich and handing out cheques to the poor, to cover their healthcare costs. Um, no! Tax the rich, and create a National Health Service - free, at the point of delivery, to everyone.

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