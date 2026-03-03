How Things Work

C. G. Beck
19h

Socialism for the rich. I’m less inclined to think that there will be a sudden collapse of white collar jobs and more of the usual: increased productivity for workers who will realize none of the gains, but be simply asked to do more work per hour. In other words fewer jobs will be created while workers are pushed closer and closer to total burnout. The question is will white collar workers have enough and organize against this once and for all?

Neil Ashton
19hEdited

What was maybe most illuminating about the Citadel quote was their assertion that “capital”

income would continue to grow even as “wage”

income collapsed. The implication being that big tech would not suffer from AI job loss. How reassuring…..

2 replies by Hamilton Nolan and others
16 more comments...

