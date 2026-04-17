How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol S.'s avatar
Carol S.
2d

Either we can have a society that protects the billionaires (which we have) or we can have a society that protects everyone. Other wealthy nations have healthcare for all, but America, the wealthiest nation in the world, cannot? Time to fix this.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
1d

I was ready to dismiss Tom Steyer because he’s a billionaire, but he deserves credit for supporting this wealth tax to fund healthcare. And of course, he has supported climate groups for years.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hamilton Nolan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture