How Things Work

How Things Work

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Karl G's avatar
Karl G
1d

Fucker looks right out of central casting. "Needed: someone to play intelligent moderator at a CES panel on global market cap for Intelligent tracking devices. Must have some gray, at least one pair of Tom Ford Fausto glasses, and has firm grasp of rudiments of tech panel moderator gestures: the crossed leg position, the inverted hand 'I'm making this interesting point now' move, the 'I'm parsing I'm parsing, but yes I agree and also want to kiss you' slightly pursed lips, and socks that are colorful, don't match either each other or your Ferragamo slacks."

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M. St. Mitchels's avatar
M. St. Mitchels
1dEdited

As Jimi Hendrix is credited with saying, "It's not the notes you play, it's the notes you don't play." Any good corporate "news" person knows exactly what not to say, mainly any truth inconvenient for those up the chain of command and ownership. Their training is so complete they don't even think thoughts that would upset the power structure. It's Hendrix in reverse, the notes they play are the wrong ones, and you will never hear them produce anything else.

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