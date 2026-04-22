How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Tarnopol's avatar
Doug Tarnopol
13hEdited

Excellent!

“Happy pets coming home from the vet with no balls, still wagging their tails. They’re just happy to be there.”

That made me feel like Les Grossman did after the grip punches the director in the face. Nicely done.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bill Lumbergh's avatar
Bill Lumbergh
13h

1. The “media bias” scapegoat is so transparent at this point. You can bank on the person employing it being a hater of truth. Those who utilize it regularly despise the inconvenience of true journalism exposing their words and actions as being shitty.

2. Really looking forward to the updated World Press Freedom Index in the coming days. I’m feeling a sub-65 drop for the U.S.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hamilton Nolan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture