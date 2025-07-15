How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Breyer's Ice Cream's avatar
Stephen Breyer's Ice Cream
1d

𝘐 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮𝘭𝘺 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘴 𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘦-𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘵. 𝘗𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘪𝘤𝘦.

This is the same excuse used by armed forces and professional athletes when they engage in lighthearted/traumatizing hazing rituals: "It happened to me and I turned out fine therefore it should continue!" (Narrator: this person did not, in fact, turn out fine and the practice in no way should continue)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AnonymousBosch's avatar
AnonymousBosch
1dEdited

Been in STEM for decades now.

At Palantir, there's one or two people who might be a decent hang. Probably 40% of the company are those squishy libs, the ones you mention imagining themselves as "good people" and turning into frothing hateful reactionaries once college protestors demonstrate what a good person is and the distance between them.

But half or more of these people are racist chuds. Its endemic in STEM. Nerdy little twerps who get bullied all through school, building up a curdled, resentful worldview that allows them to revel in being bullies themselves once the powerb structure is reversed. Then in college they receive the gospel of their election to the elite which gives them all the excuse they need to cast themselves as hardworking bootstrap people who 'earned' it.

Neglecting of course that even 100 years ago society had use for probably 1% as many engineers/mathematicians/scientists as it does now and the ability to command high pay and a good job with those skills are historical accidents.

Anyway all that is to say that Tech workers even still with all the layoffs have more ability to select the job they want at the pay they want in the city they want that to choose Palantir is the decision of an open racist of which the STEM field is ripe, or the sort of utterly oblivious child of unquestioned privilege that this article may as well be directed at a tree stump.

Glad you're trying to win them over to the good but my opinion as to what we do with these guys to disrupt the functioning of the carceral state isn't fit for print.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture