How Things Work

How Things Work

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Bethany's avatar
Bethany
15m

So ready for this. Was very excited to see the win in DC this week, and so many DC voters saying they wanted their own "Mamdani". Hoping these moderate Dems wake up, and that the coming progressive wave will wash them out if they don't.

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Caroline's avatar
Caroline
35m

Graham Platner is only a move to the left if your only lens is class.

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