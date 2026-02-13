How Things Work

Mark McGuire
I appreciate your advice to avoid knee-jerk reactions (despite the jerks who own, control, and promote this technology). The tech bros are rolling out AI faster than boulders down a mountainside—and the rest of us are living in the valley below.

I recently attended a public lecture at my local university by Carl Bergstrom, a professor at the University of Washington. He’s the coauthor of a book and open online course, “Calling Bullshit,” about disinformation and AI (https://callingbullshit.org). Among other things, improving our bullshit detectors will have to be on our to-do list.

Doug Tarnopol
Really excellent! Esp:

“That’s easy. This is disaster planning. You hope for the best and plan for the worst. Uncertainty over whether a hurricane will have zero impact on you or destroy your city should not prevent you from taking steps to minimize as much potential damage as possible.“

