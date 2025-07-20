How Things Work

How Things Work

Henry Strozier
12h

I think that part of the problem, and I'm talking about myself here, not those who understand all this, is that I have no idea how my blessed pensions have been funded--- I'm just grateful that they're there at all in this day and age, where most decent things have been thrown away by the Pigs who pretend to love America but worship money. Thank you for the wakeup call.

Vincent
13h

I am down with this but as an individual, it's hard to do the right thing here. I only recently started working in an industry where a 401k is available. I decided to plop it into a fund that was purportedly all about ESG and green industries and stuff rather than the broader index fund they had on offer. I looked closer and saw that Tesla was the top investment in that portfolio... Second was Microsoft I think. Further down there were literal oil companies.

1 reply by Hamilton Nolan
15 more comments...

