How Things Work

How Things Work

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
1d

I have heard this over and over again from liberal friends, that they didn’t vote for their preferred candidate because they didn’t think they could win. So we have grown accustomed to settling for less. My hope lies with the victory of Mamdani, who is proving that we can achieve more. And I thinking significant numbers of Americans are now demanding more.

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Steve Haddon's avatar
Steve Haddon
1d

It's like a game of football, (real football), where one team, (GOP), is made up solely of attackers, and the other team, (Dems), is made up solely of defenders.

The Dems spend the entire match, in their own half, getting battered by the GOP. Defending an illusional status quo. Never threatening their opponents goal. And never realising their opponent has little defence! Whenever they get the ball, they just kick it straight back to the other side.

OK... that's a stretch - but once I got going with the analogy, I couldn't stop. :-)

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