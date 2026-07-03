How Things Work

How Things Work

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Lynda Phoenix's avatar
Lynda Phoenix
1d

I agree! There used to be a much higher tax rate for the likes of billionaires. Now they have a fit if you want to raise their taxes by a couple of dollars. I think that if billionaires threaten to leave a State or the US, because of a tax hike, after using taxpayers infrastructure and labor then they should be charged a hefty "exit" tax. Their should also be a law against them coming in and gutting companies and towns for their own greed. MAGA Republicans have already proven that they are against the working class, we don't need a bunch of super moderate Dems abetting their cause.

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Bill Lumbergh's avatar
Bill Lumbergh
1d

"While they imagine that picking a more modest starting point marks them as realists, it actually marks them as marks."

Excellent wordplay aside, this statement is some astute fire.

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