Jeff Kirk
Among Mamdani's many, MANY remarkable accomplishments is one that has for the most part bedeviled Democrats for decades: chronically low turnout among voters under 30.

Not this time. What Mamdani proved is that Gen Z CAN be far more incentivized to vote – assuming they can choose a candidate seeking truly transformative change.

I can only hope the Democrats learn their lesson this time around, particularly given the appalling Islamophobia even Cuomo leaned into one he realized he'd be getting an ass-whooping from a non-elite half his age. Dismissing it as some sort of "outer-borough hipster one-off win" would be a grave error.

Yes, this calculus should ABSOLUTELY go into their thinking for 2028 presidential candidates.

It is better to vote for what you want and not get it than to vote for what you don't want and get it. - Eugene V. Debs

The following was what what I was thinking every time David Plouffe opened his mouth on the most recent Jon Stewart podcast:

“After determining these beliefs, they then put on their Amateur Strategist hat and proceed to imagine why all of the things that they would like to see are not in fact possible (because of, you know, swing voters and such). Then they feed their actual beliefs into their own—purely imaginary!—Machine of Political Strategy, which spits out a blander and more watered down version of those beliefs, which they believe is more palatable, more politically possible. Then they start their fight with a goal that is half of the goal that they would actually like to achieve, in their hearts. Thus their initial political ask is less of what they want and more of what their enemies want. In the name of being savvy and strategic, they have successfully negotiated against themselves.”

Nailed it.

