How Things Work

How Things Work

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Izzy Killeen's avatar
Izzy Killeen
1d

"Searchlight is essentially a blog of sub-Yglesias-level quality" is exquisitely savage!

One aspect of all this which particularly deranges me is the polling on attitudes towards immigration. It has swung wildly every which way over the last decade, meaning that there are demonstrably NOT any deeply held sentiments about immigrants and what immigration law should do to them for the vast majority of Americans, who experience nothing but mindless thermostatic backlash on the subject. There is infinite room to create a beneficial political reality here, and yet the Democratic Party keep pretending like they're at the mercy of polling on the issue.

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rawrtigerlily's avatar
rawrtigerlily
1dEdited

Perhaps it was covered in their polling, and just not addressed in your recap, but did anyone bother to ask how *uninsured Americans* feel about Medicare for All?

Roughly 11.3% of working age (19 to 64) Americans are uninsured. In states that rejected Medicaid expansion the rate of uninsured adults is 17.4%

Because sure, it's easy to say to a pollster "I'm happy I have some form of healthcare coverage, because it's preferable to NOT HAVING ANY COVERAGE."

If you don't have coverage, then you know, some less than perfect coverage that is affordable and keeps you from unnecessarily dying from a preventable disease or treatable infection is a huge life improvement.

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