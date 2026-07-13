How Things Work

How Things Work

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Michael McCallister's avatar
Michael McCallister
2d

It wasn't that long ago when David Brooks was cheering Obama on, especially around health care, every week on PBS. These columns make a bit more sense when you realize that the plutocrats own the Democratic Party too, and are not about to give up control. The job of the Democratic Party in this system is to be "just a little bit less bad" than Republicans. As the GOP moves ever more to the right, mainstream Democrats follow closely. From Nancy Pelosi declaring a single-payer bill "off the table" in the Obamacare debate to refusing to take on the homicidal fossil-fuel industry at any level, "mainstream" Dems carefully read all these columns as helpful in their purpose.

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LA Enck's avatar
LA Enck
2d

When you invert these paradigms you see how truly ludicrous they are. It’s so ripe for a clap-back, I dunno why more politicians don’t pounce on it: “I’m out here trying to make things better for the people who do the real work and voted me in to do the real work. Why would I ever take the advice of a guy who wants to tax my people more so corporations and the rich can pay less??!?”

Pretty simple stuff

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