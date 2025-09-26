How Things Work

4h

Make your voice heard!!!

JOIN THE ROAR!!!

There will be a No Kings demonstration on October 18. Spread the word! 👑👑👑👑👑

To find a location, follow this link--

https://www.nokings.org/

3h

One of the depressing things, and there are many to choose from, is something that you point out: even if this administration loses in court time and time again, they'll get a thrill out of putting people through the misery and expense of having to defend themselves. It's something that in the past Trump has openly stated he enjoyed doing to people who pissed him off. Maybe it's time we all started studying the techniques of the French Resistance during World War II.

